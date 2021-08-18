Crumes upset requested budget documents not provided

ANDERSON — The annual budget review by the Anderson City Council started on a contentious note, but the focus quickly turned to departmental budgets.

The City Council started the first of two budget reviews Tuesday, with the formal public hearing set for Sept. 16 and final adoption set for Oct. 21.

The council will meet at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday for the final budget review.

Five council members attended the session in person in the city building auditorium, along with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Controller Doug Whitham and David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works.

Councilmen Ty Bibbs, Rick Muir and Lance Stephenson attended via Zoom with council members Jon Bell, Rebecca Crumes, Jennifer Culp, Ollie H. Dixon and Joe Newman at the city building.

No members of the public attended the session in person or on Zoom.

The 2022 general fund budget is $37.7 million, which includes a one-time expense of $1 million for paving and a 4% pay increase for non-union city employees.

The city’s operating balance in the general fund at the end of this calendar year is estimated at $16 million.

Councilwoman Crumes at one point threatened to walk out of the meeting because requested documents hadn’t been received, but after a meeting with Councilman Bell, Crumes returned to her seat.

Crumes said the administration hadn’t provided the documents before the budget session.

“We needed the documents before the budget review,” she said. “I’m requesting the documents again.”

Whitham said the controller’s office has received a lot of outside requests for documents; that has slowed down the request, along with the preparation of the 2022 budget.

He said some documents were provided to the city clerk’s office Tuesday.

Council President Bibbs said the initial request for the documents was made June 2.

“The council has to approve the budget,” Crumes said. “I needed the information.

“I don’t want to hear the mumble, jumble about why the documents were not provided,” she said. “This only happens in Anderson.”

Whitham said it took time to prepare the response to the document request.

Mayor Broderick said the budget review is an informational meeting about the budget, and the council has time to review the documents before Sept. 16.

Concerning the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) budget, the city is including an additional $120,000 in the operating budget.

Whitham said as the expenses increase on an annual basis, the federal grant amount remains the same, which causes the local matching funds to increase.

Broderick said the city would like to replace the entire CATS fleet of nine buses this year.

Broderick said when it comes to the purchase of buses, the federal government provides 80% of the funding as compared to 50% of the funding for operating costs.

In the Economic Development Department, Executive Director Greg Winkler said the city expects to receive about $614,000 in food and beverage tax revenues in 2022.

He said $500,000 will be used for the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program that provides job training to local residents.

Winkler said the Indiana Department of Workforce Development may reimburse the city for that amount.

He said $25,000 will be used for business incentives, $35,000 for festival sponsorships and $15,000 for the local arts.