Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Contracts COVID-19
Controversial Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the latest politician to test positive for COVID-19. Abbott is anti-mask; however, he was fully vaccinated. “The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” a statement read. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that the state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”thesource.com
Comments / 0