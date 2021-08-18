Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

Dear Dave: I brought about $15,000 in student loan debt into our marriage. I’m 26, my wife is 27, and we’ve been married a little more than a year. During that time, our parents have helped us out with financial gifts occasionally. Whenever this happens, my wife and I get into an argument. She likes to use the cash they give us to have fun, but I think we should use it to pay down debt and get our finances in order. What is your opinion? – Kent.