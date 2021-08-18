Cancel
CODA Star Troy Kotsur Among Cast Members in FLASH BEFORE THE BANG Based on True Story of Deaf Track & Field Team

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Troy Kotsur is fresh off his role as the father in the acclaimed drama CODA, and is diving into another drama titled Flash Before the Bang. This film also takes place in the Deaf community, and is based on the true story of an all-deaf high school track & field team from the Oregon School for the Deaf. The team overcame discrimination and adversity on their way to an unprecedented victory against much larger Oregon public schools—becoming the Oregon State Track & Field Champions in 1986.

