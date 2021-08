Early season adversity struck the South Park football team in 2020, when bell cow back Nate May went down with a season-ending knee injury. While it was unfortunate for the player — and for the team — to lose such a significant piece of the offense so early, that injury also came with a slim silver lining. The Eagles were forced to reshuffle pieces and reimagine their scheme. As a result, many players who weren’t likely to see much playing time stepped into significant roles.