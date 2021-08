WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team is really looking forward to the 2021 season. Last season, the Pirates went 7-1-2 and captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Northeast Region Non-Public Group title, defeating Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, in overtime; Bergen Catholic, 2-0; and St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, 4-0. “Seton Hall Prep should be a very solid soccer team again this year,” said head coach Marty Berman, adding that the team did graduate “a great striker” in Lucas Ross, who this year will play for the University of North Carolina, and goalkeeper Tomas Hut, who heads to the United States Military Academy at West Point. “But we return seven starters and a really good senior class overall.”