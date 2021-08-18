East Allegheny looks to keep playoff streak alive with new QB, senior core
East Allegheny wants to keep its streak alive. The Wildcats have reached the WPIAL playoffs five seasons in a row. They’ve made it past the first round only once, recently losing last year to Central Valley as the Warriors marched to a PIAA title. But considering where East Allegheny was when coach Dom Pecora took over in 2013, coming off a 1-8 campaign, he’s pleased with where the program stands now — and where he sees it heading this fall.www.post-gazette.com
