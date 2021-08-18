East Allegheny looks to keep playoff streak alive with new QB, senior core

Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Orioles. Candelario has been seeing the ball extremely well of late and he recorded two extra-base hits in this one, meaning he now has 32 doubles and two triples on the season. The third baseman also extended his hitting streak to eight games and has hit safely in all but one of his last 16 contests, slashing .344/.420/.590 with a homer, eight doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and an 8:13 BB:K in that span.