Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

East Allegheny looks to keep playoff streak alive with new QB, senior core

By Johnny McGonigal
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Allegheny wants to keep its streak alive. The Wildcats have reached the WPIAL playoffs five seasons in a row. They’ve made it past the first round only once, recently losing last year to Central Valley as the Warriors marched to a PIAA title. But considering where East Allegheny was when coach Dom Pecora took over in 2013, coming off a 1-8 campaign, he’s pleased with where the program stands now — and where he sees it heading this fall.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wpial#Piaa#Wildcats#Covid#Pitt#Mid American Conference#Ol De Rrb#Wr S Rrb#Catholic#Brownsville#First Published
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Sauk Prairie's seniors keeping relative status quo with new coach

There’s another new voice in front of the Sauk Prairie football program this fall. It’ll be pushing a similar narrative, however. Randy Wallace taking over the head coaching role is different than the last three times the program’s leadership changed hands. As Sauk Prairie’s fourth new coach in six seasons, Wallace isn’t reinventing the wheel, but rather keeping much of what former coach Clay Iverson developed over the past two years.
Clemson, SCwcn247.com

New QB DJ Uiagalelei expects to keep No. 3 Clemson on top

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — New starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei believes he'll keep No. 3 Clemson on top as the Tigers try for a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth. Uiagalelei is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore who joined the Tigers last season to sit and watch Trevor Lawrence lead the team. Uiagalelei studied him closely and says he learned how to handle himself as a starter. Uiagalelei won't get the chance to settle in this season as Clemson opens against No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Uiagalelei says he is ready for one of the biggest games of season.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

New-look Saints seek return to playoff picture

READING, Pa. - After being left out of the district playoffs last year due to the limited field, the Berks Catholic Saints are seeking a return to the playoff picture. Before the 2020 campaign Berks Catholic reached seven straight district championships, but to re-start a similar streak the Saints will need help from several new players.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Keeps hitting streak alive

Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Orioles. Candelario has been seeing the ball extremely well of late and he recorded two extra-base hits in this one, meaning he now has 32 doubles and two triples on the season. The third baseman also extended his hitting streak to eight games and has hit safely in all but one of his last 16 contests, slashing .344/.420/.590 with a homer, eight doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and an 8:13 BB:K in that span.
Ottawa, OHCrescent-News

2021 Football Preview: New QB, same core for consistent O-G

OTTAWA — Another year, another strong campaign in Titan Country. The dean of Western Buckeye League coaches, Ken Schriner, helped guide Ottawa-Glandorf to a share of its sixth league crown as O-G handed eventual D-IV state champion Van Wert its only loss before winning a pair of playoff games. As...
Clairton, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

With new QB, Clairton looking to continue success in 2021

Despite some major losses on offense, Clairton is hoping to use last season’s deep playoff run as a building block to a WPIAL Class 1A championship in 2021. Gone are star quarterback Jonte Sanders and running back Dontae Sanders, who led the Bears to an 8-1 season, including a 6-0 mark in league play, that ended with a loss to Jeannette in the WPIAL championship game. Some injuries hindered the team late in the season, including one to Dontae Sanders during the title game. Now, a goal this season will be avoiding injuries at key parts of the season.
BaseballMidland Daily News

Huge win: Berryhill keeps title hopes alive

Berryhill Post 165 manager Dan Cronkright just wanted to see his team play like it's capable of playing on Saturday. He got his wish -- and a much-needed win. After opening the American Legion Baseball World Series with a disappointing 3-2 loss to Idaho Falls, Idaho on Thursday, Berryhill bounced back to beat Beverly, Mass. 6-3 in the second of three pool play games on Saturday in Shelby, N.C. in what was essentially a must-win situation.
NFLMirror

Buckeyes name starting QB for season opener

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for No. 4 Ohio State in the season opener against Minnesota, coach Ryan Day said Saturday. Stroud, who had been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice, was chosen over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens look to keep historic preseason winning streak alive

The NFL’s first slate of preseason action takes place this week. This is a time when teams are relaxed and rookies show off their skill sets to make a roster. However, some squads take the exhibition matchups more seriously than others. The Baltimore Ravens will host their first exhibition game...
Millington, MInbc25news.com

Millington hoping to end one streak, keep another alive

Millington football has two active streaks; one the team would like to keep alive, one the Cardinals want to end. The Cardinals have lost in the playoffs to Montrose in three straight seasons. Obviously, that's the streak they'd like to end. Millington has 32 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active...
SoccerABC6.com

Revolution Rallies Past DC To Keep Unbeaten Streak Alive

Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2. New England has won seven of its last eight games — with a draw — to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield race. D.C. United lost to New England for the fifth straight time. McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd by one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post. DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.
Walnut, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Walnut: Wildcats aim to extend their playoff streak

Division: 1-2A 2020 record: 8-3, 3-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs) Head coach: John Meeks (10th year) • Do-it-all player will play multiple roles. Tyler Trussell, RB/WR/DB, Sr. • Totaled 124 yards, 1 TD on 16 touches last season; recorded 41 tackles and recovered 4 fumbles on defense. Eli...
VolleyballGrand Island Independent

Northwest looking to keep state tournament streak alive

The goal for any volleyball team is to make it to the state tournament. That goal remains the same for Northwest. If Northwest can accomplish that goal this season, it will be the 21st consecutive season, which will be a state record as they are tied with three other schools for the top spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy