The man who led the 1991 Monache baseball team to an historic Valley title has died. Longtime local education and coach Paul Begin died on August 4. He was 74. Begin led Monache to its first and only Valley title when the Marauders beat Bullard 5-4 in 1991 for the Division I Central Section crown in one of the most memorable moments in Porterville sports history. A packed crowd at Porterville College witnessed the Marauders win the Valley title.