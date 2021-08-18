Cancel
Sunpro Solar Ranks No. 416 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

By Sunpro Solar
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

For the 6th Consecutive Year, Sunpro Solar Makes the List with A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,164 Percent. MANDEVILLE, La., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Sunpro Solar is No. 416 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

