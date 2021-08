You are trapped nowhere. As a result, the migrants who have undertaken to travel from Belarus to Lithuanian territory in recent days are acting desperately. On Saturday, however, Lithuania closed the mostly green border with its southeast neighbor, after more than 4,000 migrants – the majority of whom were Iraqis – entered Belarus since the start of the year. A video broadcast on Belarusian opposition channel Nexta shows how migrants burn their clothes on the border strip to at least warm up a little near the fire. In another video, a Lithuanian border guard gives an angry man the order “Go back!” “, Whereupon he asks:” Where is the return?