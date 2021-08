Although Brendon Lewis was present for last year’s starting quarterback battle between Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle, he was considered more of a third option as a freshman. His performance in the Alamo Bowl was special but Lewis will have to prove himself once more with Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout also vying for the starting role. Less than a month remains until the season opener and the winner of Colorado’s second quarterback battle in as many years has yet to emerge.