New York City, NY

The Forgotten Tunnels of Fort Totten

By Irene Madrigal
untappedcities.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Civil War through the 1980s, around 100 acres of land on the northeastern edge of Queens at Willets Peninsula were used as a federal military base known as Fort Totten. Originally, the fort was constructed to defend the eastern approach to New York Harbor, with its prime position facing the East River and Throgs Neck, Bronx. However, over the course of the war, rapid advances in fortification led to Fort Totten becoming obsolete as a defensive structure. As a result, the fort would then come to mainly be used for casualty support and hospital care.

