Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas Are Together Again. It Only Took 22 Years

By David Browne
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWhVi_0bV3d5eW00

Twenty-two years ago, no one could avoid “Smooth,” that unlikely combo of Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas that won multiple Grammys, sold millions, and haunted all of us at weddings. But neither man seemed to take the idea of a sequel all too seriously. “We always talked about doing something,” Thomas says. “Usually I’d get a text from Carlos at 3 in the morning with Otis Redding doing ‘Day Tripper’ and Carlos saying, ‘We’re gonna do this song!’ It was always two guys drinking too much wine and having a conversation about music: ‘We’re gonna start a band!'”

In the years since 1999, Thomas wound up co-writing a few songs on Santana albums that followed Supernatural , although he never sang on any of them. But that changes this week. Santana’s new Blessings and Miracles , out in October, marks a return to the guest-singer franchise of Supernatural and Shaman : This time, the drive-bys include Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Diane Warren, Living Colour’s Corey Glover, rapper G-Eazy, and Death Angel’s Marc Osegueda, along with instrumentalists like Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and the late Chick Corea.

And for those who’ve been hankering for a Thomas-Santana rematch, that’s here too, for the first time since Bill Clinton was president. Cowritten with members of American Authors, “Move” — a mashup of arena crunch, metal and Latin groove — marks the reunion of Santana’s guitar and Thomas’ voice, and accidentally at that, Thomas says. “It has the DNA of ‘Smooth’ with Carlos’ guitar and my voice,” Thomas says, “but it started from another source. It was a complete accident.”

Santana admits that the all-star tactic behind Blessings and Miracles came in the aftermath of Africa Speaks , his less commercial, Rick Rubin-produced album from 2019. “We did 49 songs in 10 days,” Santana recalls, “but as Clive Davis would say, there was no single in sight within 1,000 miles. And I said, ‘Why don’t we try to get back to what Clive made us focus on, to create songs and not just moods?’”

As with Supernatural , Santana admits the new album was “orchestrated by the right intelligence behind the scenes,” in this case a think tank of people on his team. “I said, ‘I need to get back on the radio. Can you guys help me out? Please give me names of people who have their finger on the pulse and get on the radio and are really in demand.’ They threw a lot of names at me.”

One name, he says, was modern honky tonker Chris Stapleton, an unfamiliar name to Santana. “They said, ‘He plays country,’ but I said, ‘Why don’t we call his manager and see if Chris would write a song with me?’” The result, “Joy,” is what Santana calls a “country-reggae thing.” After Warren contributed “She’s Fire,” Santana said he was considering Justin Timberlake to join in on the slinky R&B track, but left it up to Warren in the end; she suggested G-Eazy. “I met him on Zoom,” he says. “He’s very soulful and convincing.” (Since the album was made during the pandemic, Santana has not yet met at least half the guests on the album: “Eventually,” he says, “I will meet them in person.”)

The album also features a Latin-accented remake of Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale,” sung by fellow veteran Winwood. That idea, Santana says, began when both men, along with Eric Clapton, played London’s Hyde Park in 2018. “I saw Stevie listening by the side of the stage and walked up to him and put my mouth almost to his ear,” he says. “I said, ‘Hi, Stevie,’ but he was really focused on the music and didn’t turn around. I said, ‘I hear you singing “White Shade of Pale,” doing it more like Mongo Santamaria, more “Spanish Harlem” style.’ He wouldn’t turn around, but all of a sudden he got up and said, ‘Carlos, I hear it!’ Sometimes you just plant the idea.”

Several of the songs, including “America for Sale” and “Vibe Power,” originated on the Africa Speaks album but were “transformed,” Santana says, with added cameos. The former, a full-on metal assault featuring a vocal by Osegueda and a Santana-Hammett guitar face-off, was originally earmarked for Steven Tyler. “But he was really busy or wouldn’t respond, so we called Marc, who is a great friend of Kirk’s,” Santana says. “I was hearing that kind of voice anyway, like AC/DC, that roar . He was like, ‘No problem!’”

The making of “Smooth” was a complicated affair; the song was rewritten several times before it reached Santana, who, after some initial reluctance about the song and Thomas, agreed to cut it. Industry hassles — each man recorded for a different label — also threatened to derail it at various points.

By comparison, they say, “Move” was a relatively straightforward experience. For a forthcoming solo album, Thomas had been writing songs with American Authors’ Zac Barnett, Dave Rublin and Matt Sanchez. At the end of one writing session, those three passed along an instrumental track to Thomas, which took him aback: “It had that Latin flair to it, which I wasn’t expecting from them. They didn’t have [him or Santana] in mind when they did it.” Thomas decided to finish it up and then asked Santana to add a guitar part. Although Santana hadn’t been taken with the earliest incarnations of “Smooth,” he had no such qualms this time. “Rob was working on it and wanted to know if I would play on it,” he says. “And as soon as I heard it, I said, ‘This is a powerful summer song.’”

But Santana had other plans as well. The track, which also features members of Santana’s band as well as American Authors on vocals, was originally intended for Thomas’ album – until Santana asked if he could have it for his record and make it the first single. “People at Atlantic [Thomas’ label] were excited about it and we like the song, but Rob was still working on his album and we like Carlos and wanted to help him,” says Pete Ganbarg, president of A&R at Atlantic (and the same exec who put together “Smooth”). “We didn’t want to put up a roadblock and hinder him from putting this out.”

One possible link between the two songs is Thomas’ wife Marisol, who inspired “Smooth” and may have also provoked the lyrics of “Move” (“the way you pull me in close / you got a spell on my soul”). “I can’t say,” Thomas says, “other than the fact that my wife is a fuckin’ smokeshow and is Latin. There’s always something there. She’s always amused that if I’m talking about a sexy woman, it’s always about her.”

Although it’s easy to imagine the pressure both must have felt in following up “Smooth,” both say they never felt under the gun. “You don’t want to let people down, but some of that pressure is off,” Thomas says. “There’s a whole generation of people who don’t know ‘Smooth.’ I was watching a video of 15-year-old kids hearing it and going, ‘What the fuck is this?’”

“I don’t know that word ‘pressure,’” Santana adds. “The only time I would utilize that word is to remember that charcoal turns into a diamond by pressure. I’m not into comparing or competing or living up to anyone’s expectations or entitlement. I don’t like those words.”

Right now, both men are planning to play both “Smooth” and “Move” at this Saturday’s “We Love NYC” concert in New York’s Central Park, on a bill that also includes Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello and many others. And especially in that context, everybody involved is steeling themselves for the comparisons. “Are people going to say, ‘Let the party continue!’ or, ‘Hey, guys, you did this before!’?” says Ganbarg. “But the legacy of ‘Smooth’ is that it makes people feel good and puts a smile on people’s faces. When I listen to this song, I have the same feeling — and who doesn’t want to feel like that again? Who doesn’t want some 22-year-old nostalgia in these troubled times?”

“‘Smooth 2′ is going to be said a lot,” Thomas acknowledges. “There is always this fear that people will think this was contrived, that we were sitting in a laboratory somewhere trying to recreate ‘Smooth.’ After 20 years, hopefully we’ve shown we don’t have that kind of motivation. It had to happen organically, like it did now.”

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Matt Sanchez
Person
Chick Corea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Living Colour#American Authors#Latin#Spanish#Ac Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of ‘Of Wolf and Man’ From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
MusicRolling Stone

The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

Phil and Don Everly, born in 1939 and 1937, respectively, were the sons of country-western duo Ike and Margaret Everly, and began playing on country radio by the time they were seven. The Everly Brothers recorded 15 Top Ten hits between 1957 and 1962, producing a mind-blowing blend of Appalachian harmonies and rock & roll that influenced the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and the Rolling Stones. We mined our playlists and consulted session legend Waddy Wachtel, who joined the Everly band in 1972, to create a career-spanning list of the band’s greatest recordings, from massive hits to under appreciated deep-cuts.
MusicRolling Stone

Lorde Vibes Through a Quarter-Life Crisis on ‘Solar Power’

Nothing moves up a quarter-life crisis quite like a global climate catastrophe and a pandemic, so Lorde’s is right on time. With Solar Power, she’s right in the thick of it: wearied by teenage fame and capitalism, worried about the state of the earth and grieving the loss of her beloved dog Pearl. To abate the bubbling undercurrent of grief and stress, she escapes to the beachside resort in her mind. It’s the dawn of a new Lorde — dare we say, in her Margaritaville era? — trying to channel her inner chill to mixed results.
MusicRolling Stone

No One Impressed Charlie Watts, Not Even the Stones

There will never be a world without Charlie Watts, because his backbeat changed how the world sounds. The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer got away with nothing but boss moves, for just about 60 years. For me, the Charlie mystique is all there in his five-second drum intro from “Let It Bleed.” It’s one of the Stones’ best tunes, yet it’s nothing but the band listening to Charlie play. Mick just tries to keep up with him, while the guitars try to keep up with Mick, but Charlie is the guy everybody else is working hard to impress. He made the Stones great by conceding nothing to them.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

Carlos Santana ‘Ready To Burn’ The Stage At ‘We Love NYC’ Mega-Concert In Central Park: ‘This Is Who We Are. Light, Spirit, And Soul. Immutable, Indestructible’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – He’s “ready to burn” the stage. Carlos Santana appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss his appearance tomorrow at the “We Love NYC” homecoming concert in Central Park. “This is a golden opportunity for humans to look beyond patriotism, nationalism,” Santana said. “At the end of...
MusicBillboard

Iconic Duos Reunited: Santana & Rob Thomas, and Other Hit Collaborators Who Tried to Recapture the Magic

While Santana continued collaborating on hits with younger artists after “Smooth,” and Rob Thomas had continued success with Matchbox Twenty (as well as a moderately successful solo career), the dynamic duo didn’t record together again for the next 22 years. But on August 18th, Santana released “Move,” the lead single from the forthcoming Blessings & Miracles, another summery Latin rock single featuring Rob Thomas, as well as the band American Authors. While it’s hard to imagine “Move” equaling the enormous popularity of “Smooth,” it could once again prove to be a major career bump for both Santana and Thomas.
San Francisco, CAwfxrtv.com

Rock legend Carlos Santana lists home with sweeping views for $6M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After 14 years of ownership, rock legend Carlos Santana has put his San Francisco Bay Area home on the market. The home, which features sweeping bay views from the affluent San Francisco suburb of Tiburon is listed at $5,777,000. The property at 21 Tara Hill, Tiburon sits about 10 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Carlos Santana goes deep as Raiders’ first superstar performer

The first superstar to perform for the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium shares his feelings: “I am crystallizing my existence, making spiritual traction.”. That’s Carlos Santana’s variation of “Just win, baby.”. The rock icon and House of Blues headliner is performing two songs at halftime of Saturday’s preseason game...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Carlos Santana returns to Las Vegas Strip residency

This week brings the return of one of the longest-running musical residency headlining shows on the Strip to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Carlos Santana will be kicking off his ninth year of shows at the stalwart music hall and calls the comeback a “golden opportunity.” Now more than ever after the challenges of the pandemic year, he says, people all over the world see music and live entertainment “like water and air. We are an ingredient that people gotta have, because it gives them hope and courage, which is something the world needs right now.” Speaking via phone from his home in Hawaii, Santana recently shared his thoughts on spreading that hope, his history in Las Vegas, new music and upcoming tour plans.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Behold, the new Santana and Rob Thomas song

For better or worse, psychedelic Latin rock legends Santana had a resurgence in the late '90s when they released their album Supernatural which featured contemporary guest vocalists, including Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas, who appeared on the extremely popular and now extremely meme-able "Smooth." 22 years later, Santana and Rob Thomas are looking to recreate that magic with their new song "Move," which also features American Authors vocalist Zac Barnett. It's off Santana's upcoming album Blessings and Miracles, which is due October 15 via BMG and also features Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Diane Warren, Living Colour’s Corey Glover, G-Eazy, Death Angel’s Marc Osegueda, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and the late Chick Corea.
Music98online.com

Santana And Rob Thomas Are Making Their Long-Awaited Return

(From Uproxx) Santana and Rob Thomas’ 1999 single “Smooth” was one of the biggest hits of both the ’90s and ’00s and remains emblematic of the era today. Now, over 20 years later, Carlos Santana and the Matchbox Twenty leader are reuniting for a new song, “Move.” The song is set to be released as a single on August 18 and comes from Santana’s new album Blessings And Miracles, which is set for release on October 15. Santana delightfully says of the song, “‘Move’ came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself — you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”
Musicowensbororadio.com

Santana Taps Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, & Rob Thomas For New Album

Carlos Santana will release his latest album, Blessings And Miracles, on October 15th via BMG. The album features collaborations with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas, songwriter Diane Warren, Chris Stapleton, and the late-Chick Corea. Santana and Rob Thomas have reunited for the album's lead single titled, “Move,” which dropped yesterday (August 18th).
San Francisco, CASilicon Valley

Photos: Music legend Carlos Santana selling Tiburon home for $6 million

Bay Area music legend Carlos Santana is selling his hillside Tiburon home for $5.777 million. The 3,690-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, boasts sweeping views of the bay. Walls of windows frame views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco in many of the living areas, while two spacious patios provide scenic vistas. The home also features hardwood floors and modern design and finishes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy