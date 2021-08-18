Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Why the Little League World Series is 'all that is good about baseball'

By Tim Kurkjian
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMY FIRST VISIT to the ludicrously charming town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series, came in 2015, an assignment several colleagues guaranteed would be a career highlight, which it was, and so much more. One of the many wonderful traditions at the LLWS is to slide down The Hill at Lamade Stadium on a piece of cardboard, which shouldn't have been stressful but was because I am old and little -- and so terrified of heights, I'm not even comfortable being as tall as I am (5-foot-4). And yet, there I was, clutching a sheet of cardboard the shape of a king-size bed, looking at the bottom of The Hill.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Hazleton, PA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Williamsport, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#Baseball Games#Llws#Covid#Cubs#Espn#The Little League Classic#Fenway#Padres#Llc#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

If Nick Castellanos opts out, the Chicago Cubs need to pounce

As time goes on in 2021, there has no been shortage of star power across the league this season. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos has been exceptional in just about every way at the plate. Though he is not guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency this winter, the common belief is that he will opt out of his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds and test the waters.
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Baseball Report: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run Club

(CBS Detroit) — Miguel Cabrera has long been destined for the Hall of Fame. For years, it’s been a matter of when, rather than if. The Detroit Tigers slugger just added another line to his impressive resume, hitting his 500th home run. The Tigers may not have a shot at the playoffs, but with just over a month left in the 2021 regular season, most of the division races remain undecided. The New York Mets, however, are doing their best to take themselves out of contention in the National League East.
northwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win

Miguel Cabrera belted his 500th career home run and the visiting Detroit Tigers went on to record a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had two-out RBI doubles by Daz Cameron and Willi Castro in the 11th against Kirby Snead (0-1) to seize the rubber match of a three-game series.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 6: Mejia-league D-backs debut blown by bullpen

Record: 42-84. Pace: 54-108. Change on 2004: +3. Humberto Mejia was solid enough making his first start for the D-backs since coming over from the Marlins in the Starling Marte trade at the 2020 deadline. Unfortunately, the difference on this night in Pittsburgh was the bullpen performances:. Arizona: 3 IP,...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Daulton Varsho, Nicky Lopez, Tylor Megill

To give a quick sense of the dwindling talent remaining on the fantasy baseball waiver wire: this column is littered with Royals players. In most leagues, we’re far past having tantalizing options like Logan Webb, Triston McKenzie, and Joey Votto available. Then again, someone’s journey from rags to riches has to start somewhere. Even if most of the highlighted players don’t scream league-winner, a select few could wind up making a major mark.
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night. Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.
MLBESPN

Cruz leads Rays past Phillies with bat and, yes, mitt

PHILADELPHIA --  Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night. The 41-year-old Cruz, Tampa Bays designated...
MLBESPN

Brubaker ends lengthy losing streak, Pirates edge D'backs

PITTSBURGH -- — JT Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in nearly three months, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Brubaker (5-13) allowed four hits with six strikeouts, stranding five runners in scoring position. The 27-year-old right-hander got Diamondbacks starter Madison...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Is Leading Off

The Cubs and Rockies were rained out last night, which means we’ve got a double-header on tap today at Wrigley Field. The Rockies are sticking with German Marquez for the first game, but the Cubs have switched to Zach Davies. Here’s the lineup for Game 1. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1....
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBMLB

Glove story blossoms for Miggy, Shohei at 1B

Miguel Cabrera is headed for the Hall of Fame, but put him in the Hall of Fun, too. The Tigers slugger, who is one home run shy of 500 for his career, had a good-hearted moment with another American League star who's quite familiar with hitting baseballs out of the park. When Shohei Ohtani reached first base on a single during the first inning of Tuesday night's Angels-Tigers game at Comerica Park, Cabrera snuck behind the two-way phenom and swiped one of his batting gloves.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Tony La Russa let White Sox catcher have it after mistake to Vlad Jr.

Not that it matters much with a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central, but the division-leading White Sox have struggled of late, dropping four of their last five including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto Monday night at Rogers Centre. Cy Young candidate Lance Lynn (who was ejected from his last start after umpire Nick Lentz thought the right-hander was showing him up during a foreign substance check) delivered another gem for Chicago, cruising through seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. The Pale Hose ace made only one mistake, grooving a 3-0 fastball to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero, who plopped it into center for an RBI single.

Comments / 0

Community Policy