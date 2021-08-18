Please make new publisher Messerly welcome in New Iberia

There is no way to accurately account for the various impacts the past year and a half has had on the business landscape both at large and within our community. The print industry is certainly no exception. The pandemic forced us to accelerate our progress toward our future in digital as well as the diversification of platforms and scope of services. I want to be clear that this is in no way a bad thing. Change is a necessary and vital part of success. Individuals with specific skill sets and expertise are invaluable to navigating these new paths. At The Daily Iberian, we have found one such expert and are excited to bring him aboard.