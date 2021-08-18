Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police examine Plymouth shooter’s link to ‘incel’ movement

By Holly Bancroft
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p0Qw_0bV3bwhA00

Police are believed to be considering the Plymouth shooter’s links to the “incel” movement as a main strand of their investigation.

Investigators increasingly believe that misogynist propaganda may have fueled the gunman’s anger before the attack.

Jake Davison, 22, shot dead five people and injured two others on Thursday evening in an event that has sparked calls for further gun control regulation.

He started by shooting his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, in Keyham and police originally said the attack started as a “domestic-related incident”, which then spilled out onto the street.

Devon and Cornwall police announced today that they would be carrying out a review of the firearms licensing procedures in the force.

Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “I am assisting the chief constable to organise a fast review of the general procedures of firearms licensing in Devon and Cornwall to ensure they are following national guidance correctly.

“We will also be working with police and crime commissioners from around the country to ensure that if there are lessons to be learned about licensing procedures in England and Wales these will be shared with colleagues from around the country.”

It emerged since the shooting that Davison had engaged with extremist ideology on social media forums. Counter terrorism police officers have decided, on the basis of the evidence put forward by Devon and Cornwall Police, that the murders should not be treated as a terrorist incident.

Sources with knowledge of the thinking of counter-terrorism investigators said this was not likely to change.

It emerged last night that Jake Davison had received medical help from the independent Plymouth health care group Livewell Southwest during lockdown. An NHS spokesperson told The Independent : “When mental health services were approached for help it was given. The First Response Service continued throughout lockdown and was strengthened to help people who were struggling.”

Reporting about the state of Davison’s mental health has raised questions about why police returned his shotgun licence - despite revoking it only last year.

Yesterday a family member of a mother and son shot by the Plymouth shooter condemned the police’s decision to return his gun licence.

Speaking to The Guardian, the family member said: “That should never have happened. The family are angry about it but they don’t want to talk to the media. He [Davison] was known to the police and they gave a gun licence back to him, that’s f***ing ridiculous.”

The mother and son were fired at by Jake Davison after the son briefly opened his front door after hearing shots outside. The son suffered stomach wounds and the mother was injured in the hand.

The relative added: “If he [the son] hadn’t slammed the door, he’d be gone.”

“They’re angry but they are also thinking they are so lucky because they’re the survivors,” he said.

CCTV footage obtained by The Guardian shows Davison pacing around a convenience store for more than five minutes the day before the attack.

The shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said: “I think he’s confused. He doesn’t know what he wants, and what he wants to do, it is not a big shop.”

Davison eventually bought a £1.35p Monster energy drink and a 39p Biscolata biscuit. He regularly bought food and soft drinks there but never talked to anyone or lingered for long in the store, the shopkeeper said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Davison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Devon And Cornwall Police#Incel#England And Wales#Nhs#Cctv#Guardian#Biscolata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Gang jailed for murder and dismembering body

Five men have been jailed for their part in murdering a drug dealer, and dismembering the body of another man. Accomplished jazz musician William Algar, 53, known as Blaise, was killed and chopped up in his Barnes home. Days later, Ebrima Cham, 35, was also killed in a "frenzied attack"...
Public SafetyBBC

Uckfield man Lewis Ashdown admits woodland murder

A man has admitted stabbing a teenage friend to death in a "horrendous and unprovoked" attack in woodland. The body of 18-year-old Marc Williams was found in Fairwarp, East Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday, 30 May. He died from multiple stab wounds. Lewis Ashdown, 20, of Normansland, Fairwarp,...
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Police: Shooter called 911 to report man’s death in Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police are trying to figure out what led up to an overnight shooting in east Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday at a home on Diceman Avenue, which is near Kiest Boulevard and Illinois Avenue. Police said the gunman called 911 to report the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting - latest: Anger as gun returned to Jake Davison and ‘incels could be classed as terrorists’

Labour has said police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.Gunman Jake Davison killed five people – including his mother and a three-year-old girl – and injured two others in the city’s Keyham area on Thursday evening before turning his gun on himself. The 22-year-old had his gun returned weeks before Thursday’s deadly shooting spree after it was taken away last December following an assault allegation, according to the police watchdog.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Watchdog to investigate police over Plymouth gunman’s possession of shotgun

Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed five people in Keyham on Thursday evening. The police watchdog will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police’s decision-making in relation to Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a certificate for the weapon. Davison, 22, shot and killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison,...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: YouTube channel thought to belong to shooter taken offline

The YouTube channel thought to belong to the gunman who killed five people in a Plymouth shooting spree has been taken offline.Before it was removed, the page included a number of videos from Jake Davison, who has been named locally as the shooter. He had called himself “Professor Waffle” on the site.Instead, the page just shows a message indicating that the account has been removed. “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” it reads.\He voiced his dissatisfaction with his appearance and seemed to refer to ideas popular within the incel, or involuntarily celibate, community. He also posted...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooter Jake Davison had gun confiscated over assault on youths in park, police watchdog says

An investigation into the decision to return a shotgun to Jake Davison, weeks before he killed five innocent people in Keyham, Plymouth, has found that the weapon was initially seized after he admitted to assaulting two youths in a park.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is carrying out the probe, said Devon and Cornwall Police took away Davison’s weapon and license in December 2020, before returning it to him seven months later in July 2021.Having applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017, one was officially issued to Davison in January 2018 before he went on to legally...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Jake Davison named as Plymouth shooter: What we know so far

The gunman who murdered five people in a shooting spree in Plymouth has been named as apprentice crane operator and self-described “incel” Jake Davison. In the UK’s first mass shooting in more than a decade, the 22-year-old shot his mother, a three-year-old girl and her father, and a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, who all died. He also shot and injured two other people during the spree – which lasted around six minutes – before turning the gun on himself. The 22-year-old had been an apprentice at Babcock since August last year, according to a...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Plymouth shooting: What is the incel subculture mentioned by gunman?

Jake Davison cited incels in videos posted to YouTube. Jake Davison, the gunman behind a mass shooting in Plymouth that left six people dead including the perpetrator, posted numerous videos on YouTube just weeks before the massacre. The 22-year-old appeared to be active on several online platforms and his accounts...
Public SafetySFGate

UK watchdog probing why Plymouth shooter got back his gun

LONDON (AP) — A 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England earlier this month had his confiscated shotgun and gun license returned to him after he completed a program that aims to keep offenders out of the British criminal justice system, a police watchdog said Friday. Police...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Plymouth shooter described being ‘defeated by life’ before massacre

The Plymouth gunman spoke of being “beaten down” and “defeated by life” in videos posted online just weeks before the massacre. Jake Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle, said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28, and discussed the misogynistic “incel” movement.
Kentucky Statewvih.com

Police Search For Drive-away Shooter

The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning. According to the preliminary details, a man drove himself to the emergency room at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, after he was shot in the abdominal area. The man told authorities he came upon a later model black Ford pickup, with a large blue Ford emblem in the center of the tailgate in the roadway that appeared to be stranded. When the man walked up to the vehicle, the male driver turned and shot him, then drove away. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Webb Road near Ryan’s Crest. No other details are available.
Plymouth, INinkfreenews.com

Police Looking For Plymouth Infant, Man

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police are investigating the disappearance of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old white girl and the whereabouts of a man. The little girl is two feet tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has blonde hair with brown eyes and was last seen with Justin Lee Miller, a 37-year-old white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair with blue eyes and is driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana plate, BOT126.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

No bond for accused shooter, brother in Chicago police officer's killing

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two brothers were denied bail Tuesday in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and the wounding of her partner in Englewood. Prosecutors said 21-year-old Emonte Morgan was ordered to step out of the gray SUV Saturday night. When he did, he had a drink in one hand and his cell phone in the other, and he began “jerking his arms away from the officers.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy