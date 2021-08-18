Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s Central Bank Clamps Down on 11 Crypto Firms in Shenzhen

By Scott Chipolina
decrypt.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has taken a decisive stand against the crypto industry in recent months. Yesterday, that continued when the Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, reportedly “cleansed” 11 companies for illegal cryptocurrency activity. According to the state-owned outlet the Shanghai Securities Journal, the Shenzhen branch of...

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenzhen#Cryptocurrency#Central Bank Clamps Down#Pboc#Cambridge University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Economybitcoin.com

China Employs Digital Yuan Payments in Domestic Futures Market

Chinese national digital currency has been used to facilitate transactions in the country’s futures market for the first time, official media revealed. The commodities exchange in Dalian has utilized the digital yuan for the payment of storage fees with help from major banks. Dalian Commodity Exchange Uses Digital Yuan in...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Cash shortages undermining prospects for banks in Myanmar

Aug. 24—Yangon(Eleven Media/ANN)- Currently, difficulty withdrawing cash from banks, withdrawing cash by paying a certain percentage to brokers, and cash shortages are a tremendous challenge to Myanmar. "Until now, we have had problems with withdrawing cash from banks. The Central Bank also issued restrictions such as a withdrawal of Ks...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate and market expectations of policy divergence between China and the United States. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.4697. "The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC doesn't want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift of USD Index," said a trader at a Chinese bank. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts' expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on Monday. As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin tapering stimulus. "The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear, and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the near term," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC. "The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range." "We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch the recent spread of the Delta variant across the U.S.," said Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday. The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4755 per dollar. The yuan market at 0414 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4728 6.4805 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4777 6.4705 -0.11% Divergence from 0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.83 98.82 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.013 92.913 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4755 0.03% * Offshore 6.6488 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyWNCY

China central bank increases short-term cash injection to meet month-end demand

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Wednesday increased its short-term fund injection through open market operations to meet higher cash demand towards the month-end. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, whereas it mostly...
EconomyCoinDesk

BIS and Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Experiment With Tokenized Green Bonds

The Bank of International Settlements Innovation Hub in Hong Kong and the territory’s Monetary Authority will look into how tokenized green bonds can spur sustainable investments, the BIS said in a statement Tuesday. Under so-called Project Genesis, they will build a "prototype digital infrastructure" which will enable sustainable investments while...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Singapore Myanmar Investco Makes Pivot to Cryptocurrency Mining

More companies across the globe are entering the crypto mining industry as Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI), a Singapore-based investment and management company, has announced the purchase of 800 cryptocurrency mining machines that will be deployed at facilities in Southeast Asia. According to Mark Bedingham, the firm’s CEO, the move will...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China c.bank increases cash injections to soothe tightening worries

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank increased short-term fund injections into the financial system on Wedneday, in a bid to soothe market worries over tightening liquidity. Primary interbank money rates eased after hitting multi-month highs earlier this week, caused by mounting investor concerns over accelerating local government bond...
WorldValueWalk

Nigeria’s Cryptocurrency Explosion: An End Run Around the Central Bank’s Crypto Ban

Cryptocurrency has rapidly expanded its influence worldwide over the past few years, positioning itself as a more secure, less costly alternative to traditional banking and payment systems, as well as a highly profitable investment alternative. And nowhere has it gained more acceptance than with the Nigerian public. Indeed, a larger percentage of Nigerians hold cryptocurrency than in any other country.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with central bank

(Aug 24): Indonesian equities trailed regional stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to simmering worries around the bank's independence since last year. Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced, helped by vaccine optimism in the United...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Paxos Rebrands Token as 'Pax Dollar' Amid Stablecoin Wars

The company's "Paxos Standard" coin will now be known as "Pax Dollar." The move comes as Paxos tries to challenge stablecoin giants like Tether and Circle. Paxos, a New York-based blockchain infrastructure firm, announced on Tuesday that it has changed the name of its stablecoin from "Paxos Standard' to "Pax Dollar," and that the token's ticker symbol will become USDP.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PBoC could cut the RRR further in the next months – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on Friday’s decision on rates by the PBoC. “The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged with the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR set at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively…”. “The central bank has also...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Crypto ‘not protected by law,’ rules provincial high court in China

A provincial high court ruling in China has set a potential precedent by declining to protect a plaintiff’s $10,000 worth of lost crypto tokens. Yet another blow has been dealt to China’s cryptocurrency community, with news of a new high court ruling in Northern Shandong province that has drawn out the consequences of crypto’s lack of legal status in the country.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

XREX Accrues $17 Million Funding from pre-A Investment Round to Address Dollar Issue with Blockchain

The XREX funding is to expand its fiat portfolio, procure licenses, and form new partnerships with financial institutions and digital wallet providers. Blockchain fintech firm, XREX Inc., has secured $17 million in funding from a consortium of global investors to solve dollar liquidity shortages via blockchain technology. The blockchain Trade Tech firm just concluded the pre-A investment round led by CDIB Capital Group – a private development-oriented financial institution.
Currenciesdecrypt.co

What Breaking $50,000 Means for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is currently priced at a touch over $50,000, the first time that the cryptocurrency has been valued above the $50,000 bracket since May of this year. But what forces propelled Bitcoin back above that marquee figure? And how significant is it, in the long term?. “The overall narrative right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy