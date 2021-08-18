Dr. Kevin Leman Featured Speaker Today at Marvin House

Reformation Gospel Ministries delights in inviting you to hear Robert Carter 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Sioux Center Middle School’s Te Paske Theater. Robert’s expertise is in genetics, having received his doctoral degree on research into the genetics of the coral, which was followed by many years studying the genetics of humans. He is the editor of a book I consider one of the best scientific defenses of God’s marvelous creation in six literal days “The Achilles Heels of Evolution” in which he shows how the complexity of the DNA as well as the entropy (decay) in our DNA eliminates the possibility of evolution, a book in which seven other scientists show 1) how the so called first cell is so complex it could not arise by chance, 2) that the huge gaps in the fossil record show that the “missing links” Darwin thought would some day appear are still missing, 3) evidences that Noah’s flood covered the globe and accounts for the majority of fossils, 4) that the millions of years “proven” by radiometric dating of uranium-lead decay are destroyed by the young ages found using carbon 14 dating, for example, in the dating of soft tissue found in dinosaurs, etc.