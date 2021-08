Let’s be clear about something right off the bat: the 2016 film Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, is not a good film. It’s not the catastrophe some people paint it as, in fairness, but it’s certainly not good. All of my feelings about it can be summed up by one piece of dialogue that happens very early in the film: “This is Katana! She’s got my back. She could cut all of you in…