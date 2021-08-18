4 Foods That Help With Depression + How It Works, From A Holistic Psychologist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Surprises are the spice of life: No matter who you are, you can bet that there's probably a curveball coming your way at any given time. All of this unpredictability can cause anxiousness, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Feeling the occasional racing heart or sweaty palms is a sign that you're pushing out of your comfort zone and entering new territory. You just want to make sure you have practices you can turn to in order to recover from stress as it comes so it doesn't become a more constant, chronic thing.