Chicago Bears Q&A: Does Justin Fields hold the ball too long? What’s causing all the injuries in training camp? Will Mitch Trubisky get booed Saturday at Soldier Field?

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) works out during training camp practice on Aug. 11, 2021, at Halas Hall. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears play their second preseason game Saturday, with rookie quarterback Justin Fields expected to get another long look as Mitch Trubisky returns to Soldier Field with the Buffalo Bills.

As he does every Wednesday, Brad Biggs opens the Bears mailbag, offering his takes this week on Fields, Trubisky, the wide receiver competition, the Jason Peters signing, Robert Quinn and more.

Why is Justin Fields holding on to the ball for such a long time? Minus the rollouts, his average time was the highest among all of the rookie quarterbacks in the first week of preseason. Is he having a difficult time reading the defense? — @frankjcjohn

First, we’re talking about an incredibly small sample size. We’ve gone through one week of the preseason, and Fields played a grand total of seven series. I haven’t watched the other rookie quarterbacks or seen the statistics you reference in terms of average time to get rid of the ball. It wouldn’t surprise me based on how Fields played, but I thought it was a positive debut . In reality, there was a little bit of both — taking too long to get rid of the ball and then not waiting long enough for a play to develop. For instance, Fields threw a checkdown to running back Khalil Herbert on the first possession of the third quarter. It went for a 1-yard loss. If Fields waited a little longer, the deep over to Riley Ridley was clearing and that would have been a touchdown if the pass was on the money. There were times Fields didn’t see it fast enough, but there were also times he was too quick to get rid of the ball.

What does it mean? It’s a sign of a young quarterback playing in his first game against NFL competition . He never had seen speed like that or seen windows close so quickly. He threw the ball with pretty good location. He did a good job of reading single-high versus split-safety coverage. When he saw single high, he attacked the one-on-ones. He threw the slot fade to Rodney Adams for a big gain just before the pass to Herbert I referenced. He threw a deep ball outside that was incomplete. That’s a box you want to see Fields check right away — recognizing what coverage the secondary is in. The Dolphins were extra vanilla on defense, which is common in preseason games. They played a lot of deep Cover-2, and the linebacker was getting deep in the middle third of the field. So a lot of times Fields was probably waiting for some stuff to clear, and on occasion it just wasn’t there.

There’s no question what he brings to the offense — things coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo can’t teach because of his mobility and movement. I think we will see a lot of bootlegs, rollouts and second-reaction plays with Fields. All of those play to his strengths and add to the offense.

As Fields gains more experience , he will begin to see things quicker, get the ball out quicker and be able to anticipate when windows are going to open while throwing from the pocket. It’s going to take repetitions, film review and experience. It won’t happen this week. It won’t happen before the season starts. It won’t happen before the Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit. It’s a process and we need to be understanding of that in a sports world where so many want to rush to judgments on who’s a success or failure.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled with a lot of these concepts through his first two seasons. He was inconsistent even when he was playing pretty well. Two years ago, Allen completed 58.8% of his passes. He was looking to escape the pocket, extend plays and get out of trouble. Last year he had a much greater command of the offense and played with more confidence in the pocket. He threw with timing, rhythm and location because he was seeing the field so much better in his third season. The maturation process for Allen took time after 27 starts in his first two seasons. Let’s give Fields more than seven preseason possessions against the Dolphins to judge how he’s doing.

Could the Bears know Justin Fields gives them the best chance to win but don’t want the Rams to know who to game plan for? — @serit0nin

I understand that thought process, but I highly doubt that is part of the equation. The Bears need to invest all of their time and resources into strengthening the offense, and trying to play mind games with their Week 1 opponent doesn’t make a lot of sense. Yes, the Rams would craft a different plan to face Andy Dalton than they would Fields, but they still would be working from the same playbook. I don’t believe this is a factor in the Bears’ current quarterback depth chart.

Is the coaching staff doing something differently this season that is causing all the injuries or is it just really bad luck? — @occamsdragon

No. It’s not like the practices have been particularly taxing or full of live situations with full blocking and tackling. There aren’t two-a-days like there were in the past. Former players who watch a current training camp practice call it a country-club atmosphere. Sometimes teams get hit, and while the Bears have been fortunate to avoid a slew of soft-tissue injuries the last couple of seasons, they’ve been hit with some of those this summer. Fortunately, they don’t have an abundance of injuries that appear to be long-term, at least not presently. It’s probably a little bit of bad luck, and injuries tend to be cyclical. It’s part of the sport.

How do you think the slot wide receiver position will play out this season? And who do you think will emerge at wide receiver after Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney? — @ericratliff7

Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin are probably the front-runners for playing time in the slot, but I could see the Bears using a lot of personnel groupings and mixing it up. I don’t know if they will have a third receiver who gets a lot more reps and targets than the rest of the group. They could line up tight end Jimmy Graham in the slot at times, and I expect to see Robinson there too. They even could use a running back such as Damien Williams in the slot from time to time. Byrd seems like the most likely to step up, but we’ll have to see how this plays out. Rodney Adams could push for a roster spot and some playing time.

What are the chances Javon Wims and Riley Ridley get cut? — @steveo1934

I certainly doubt both will make the 53-man roster, and I can envision a scenario in which both are released. As I wrote before training camp , if Wims and Ridley make the team this year, it’s probably an indictment of what the Bears did to improve the position over the offseason. A lot of people have been down on Wims since last season after his ejection from the regular-season game against the New Orleans Saints and then the bad drop he had against them in the playoffs. The Bears didn’t lose to the Saints in the wild-card round because of Wims. He is what he is: an outside wide receiver without elite speed or short-area quickness. Maybe he’ll do enough on special teams to maintain a job. I’d say the odds are probably against both players, but there are two preseason games remaining with chances for them to make some plays.

Could Jason Peters start? — @joshlopez261

My first reaction when news broke that Peters had agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears was that he’s coming in to be the starting left tackle in Week 1. That has to be the team’s plan right now. How Peters will look remains to be seen . He has to complete COVID-19 intake protocols, so I doubt he will be on the practice field until Monday. Peters’ deal is worth a maximum of $1.75 million. Maybe the Bears will end up with a bargain buy. Maybe they will have a player with little left in the tank. We’ll see in the coming weeks.

At 39 years old, I’ve read that Jason Peters may not have the quickness to be effective against speedy outside rush anymore. He does appear when healthy to still be a dominant, powerful lineman perhaps better suited now for the interior. Do you think Cody Whitehair, who played the position in college, may be the best option to play left tackle at the start of the year and have Peters next to him at left guard? They could then move Elijah Wilkinson back to right tackle until Germain Ifedi comes back. I recall Kyle Long moving from right guard to right tackle during training camp and he was serviceable there. At least Cody has some history at left tackle. — Dan G., Phoenix

The Bears have probably not put Whitehair in the best position to this point in his career by routinely changing his position. While he did play some left tackle at Kansas State, let’s remember that his college career ended in 2015. That was a long time ago, and when he entered the draft, most scouts figured he would be best at guard in the NFL. I am sure Whitehair could get the Bears through a game at left tackle if needed and even start there in a pinch, but it would not be the ideal position for him. Given offensive line coach Juan Castillo’s history with Peters, I would expect the team to get him up to speed quickly as the new starting left tackle. If the Bears were considering a plan to move Whitehair, it would have made more sense to sign a veteran guard. The Bears feel pretty good about their lineup from guard to guard on the offensive line, and shaking that up at this point — even if it was to solve a weakness the team should have done more to shore up in the offseason — doesn’t make a lot of sense. They’re best off keeping Whitehair where he is.

Robert Quinn was on the field only briefly in Saturday’s preseason opener against Miami and now he’s out with an ankle injury? Is there any way he can stay on the field this season? — Aziz P., Glen Ellyn

Quinn got seven snaps against the Dolphins, and while nothing jumped out to me during the game in terms of an injury, Matt Nagy announced Monday morning that Quinn would be sidelined with an ankle injury. So add that to the back issues that have sidelined him a couple of times already during training camp. Quinn did next to nothing during training camp last summer, and it’s certainly fair to attribute his slow start last season — which he never really recovered from — to that lack of work. He’s a veteran, so if his body is right, he knows how to get to the quarterback. But pretty much everything that could go wrong has to this point in Quinn’s Bears tenure with the exception of a trip to injured reserve. At this point, the Bears simply have to hope they can get some return on their investment of $30 million guaranteed. Quinn has been on the field during practice the last two days as an observer and did light work with other sidelined players, so hopefully this ankle issue isn’t serious. It should be noted he dealt with an ankle issue last season as well. No one is more disappointed with how last season went than Quinn. He has owned that. We’ll have to see if he can get healthy and stay healthy.

I hope Bears fans don’t boo Mitch Trubisky on Saturday. During his time with the Bears, he always demonstrated class and professionalism even though he was not the franchise QB one expects from a No. 2 overall pick. The person to blame is Ryan Pace, who not only gave up extra picks to get Trubisky, but who passed on All-Pros Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Trubisky always seemed to be hardworking and a team player, which unfortunately was clearly not enough. And we now have Justin Fields and a measure of apparent late redemption for Pace. What do you expect and what would you hope to hear from the crowd? — Norm G., Sedona, Ariz.

I’m not going to tell paying customers how they should behave at an event I’m not hosting. That being said, you make some pretty good points. I would expect a mixed reaction from the crowd; certainly there won’t be the fever pitch you experience in regular-season games. I’m sure a good segment of Bears fans wishes Trubisky nothing but the best, while some probably are not as kind. Bottom line is Bears fans will be much more dialed into what Andy Dalton and Fields are doing.

