The Mets managed just two wins over their seven-game West Coast road trip against the Giants and the Dodgers. As a team, they posted just an 81 wRC+ over that span, which is 20th in baseball. Once again, almost all of the games were close and the Mets’ failures were primarily due to their inability to hit with runners in scoring position. Illustrative of this is the fact that over this seven-game stretch, Mets hitters rank 28th in baseball in Win Probability Added, ahead of only the Orioles (you know, the team in the midst of an 18-game losing streak) and the Marlins. The only consistent hitters in the lineup in the second half have been Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo with others having the stray good week here or there and this week’s meter shows that.