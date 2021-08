The Pixel 5a 5G is coming. Google’s said as much for months now, we’ve already seen some of the supplemental pieces falling into place, and as leaked spec info arrives, we keep hearing that a launch should be imminent. But for all that’s happened, there’s been precious little in the way of hard evidence, nor confirmation of launch plans. That’s why we’re so excited about our latest find, as a source shares images of Pixel 5a components that are currently being sent out to phone repair stores ahead of an August 17 announcement.