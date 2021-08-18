What Thomas Tuchel Told The Weymouth Side Following Friendly Match

It has been revealed what Thomas Tuchel told Weymouth F.C. players following their 13-0 loss to Chelsea in a behind closed doors friendly on Sunday.

The sides faced off as the Blues looked to build fitness for their returning internationals.

Speaking to SPORTBible via Dorset Echo, Weymouth left-back Ollie Harfield revealed what Tuchel told his side.

Photo by Weymouth FC

Many players were not risked as Chelsea came out 3-0 victors against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season following their return from Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

This gave the returning internationals a chance to build up fitness against Weymouth in a behind closed doors friendly at Cobham.

Tuchel sat down with the Weymouth team following the match as the German manager took time to talk to the opponents.

"He said he liked the way we tried to do things and never got onto each other when things weren't going well.⁠" admitted the defender.

"He also said how it was always going to be this sort of result, playing such a strong team like he did, but appreciated us for being part of it." he continued.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring before bagging a brace. Michy Batshuayi scored 5, whilst Ross Barkley got a hattrick. Thiago Silva and Reece James finished the scoring as the team played 90 minutes to build fitness ahead of Sunday's match against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The fact that Tuchel took time to talk to the Weymouth side shows the class that the German has and Chelsea are truly lucky to have him as manager.

