Cardano price analysis: ADA not ready to challenge the $2.05 mark ,recession to follow?

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?