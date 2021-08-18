Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cardano price analysis: ADA not ready to challenge the $2.05 mark ,recession to follow?

By Bilal Ahmed
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price action has failed to break above the $2.20 mark and ADA has fallen back to the $1.98 mark. While the price currently holds above the support level of $1.90, the bearish pressure is very strong and the price may fall further if the selling continues. The broader cryptocurrency...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Action#Bnb#Ada Usdt#Macd#12 Ema#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsfxempire.com

Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?
StocksCoinTelegraph

Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new highs

Cardano (ADA) addresses with a balance greater than $1 million have surged 173% during the latest ADA price rally. Specifically, the ADA/USD exchange rate gained almost 200% after bottoming out at $1.007 on July 20. The pair reached its record high of $3.02 in the previous session, a move that was followed by a 6.42% price correction to $2.73 at the time of writing.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Greenish Monday: ETH at 3-Month High, Cardano Eyes $3, BNB Adds 7%, BTC Above $50K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has added $100 billion in a day as BTC reclaimed $50,000 and ADA painted another price record. Bitcoin’s recent rally continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed $50,000 for the first time in more than three months. Some altcoins, though, have performed even more impressively, with ADA leading the pack. Cardano’s native coin charted yet another all-time high and has neared $3.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano, Tron, Uniswap Price Analysis: 22 August

The lack of strength observed in the broader crypto market impacted the altcoin market negatively with the likes of Cardano, Tron and Uniswap dipping on their respective charts. Despite ADA securing an all-time high, it recorded a slight loss in value over the last 24 hours. TRX was trading underneath its $0.0888 immediate price ceiling while UNI registered a 1.5% fall despite toppling over the $28.26 resistance mark.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Cardano price eyes $3, but ADA chart fractal hints at a potential 40% correction

Cardano blockchain’s native asset, ADA, reached a new record high on Monday as investors pinned hopes on an upcoming smart contracts feature that expects to boost the cryptocurrency’s adoption. The ADA/USD exchange rate topped out at $2.899 around 9:00 am UTC, raising anticipations that it would easily close above $3...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano price rises 11% in less than 24 hours

• ADA has increased in value by over 31 percent in the last seven days. • Cardano seeks to become the largest financial system in the world and could surpass the Ethereum network. Cardano, one of the most iconic cryptocurrencies on the virtual market this year, has once again increased...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

TA: Why Bitcoin Price Is Signaling More Downsides Below $47K

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $50K against the US Dollar. BTC could extend its decline below the $47,600 support zone in the near term. Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $50,000 and started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Monero Price Analysis: XMR at $309 as bearish trend takes over

Monero price analysis shows Bear providing strong resistance at the $317.89 mark. Chances still exist for a bullish move in XMR/USD pair. Monero price analysis shows a Bearish trend setting up after a continuous bullish momentum for the past few days when the price went to a new high for the month of August. Bulls were in the lead from 19th August 2021 onwards, taking the price to a new high for this month, i.e., $318.89. But from yesterday, bears are fighting back and have shown a remarkable resistance in the last few hours, pulling the price back to $309.31 at the time of writing.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polygon Price Analysis: Polygon retraces below $1.500, what next for the bears?

MATIC/USD traded in a range of $1.4738 – $1.5348, indicating mild volatility. Polygon price analysis is bearish for today as the market rallied more than 25 percent on Tuesday, only to retrace by 7.3 percent overnight. However, since MATIC/USD started to consolidate, we assume bulls are exhausted, and a retracement is expected later today.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH retraces to $3,100, ready to reverse?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD saw a sharp decline yesterday. Ethereum found support at the $3,100 support. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market spiked to the $3,100 mark earlier today as saw rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to reverse today and make another attempt to break the $3,300 later this week.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK moves below $27, ready to set another higher low?

Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today. LINK/USD saw a strong retracement overnight. LINK found support around $25.7 overnight. Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today as a new higher low was established over the last 24 hours as the market rapidly moved back below the $27 mark. Since further downside was not seen, we expect LINK/USD to reverse today and look to set further highs.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Binance Coin Price Falls 3% to $481.92 – Where to Buy BNB

Binance coin is one of the cryptocurrencies that have the best utility in the crypto sphere. The coin is used to power the Binance Smart Chain network. It also gives stability to the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Despite the high utility, BNB is still prone to price movements caused by volatility.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retraces to $2.65, rejects further downside

Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD retraced to $2.65 previous minor support yesterday. Cardano consolidated overnight. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set another higher low at $2.65 yesterday and consolidated overnight above the support. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to see further upside today and finally break past the $3 mark next.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC continues to retrace, moves past the $48,000 support

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today. BTC/USD continued to decline overnight. Bitcoin broke past the $48,000 support. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as the market continues to decline after reaching the $50,000 mark earlier today. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to see further downside later today and retrace even more of the gain seen last week.

Comments / 1

Community Policy