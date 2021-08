OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has proposed his 2022 city operating budget to the Oswego Common Council, his sixth budget as mayor. Barlow’s $46,173,958 spending plan, for the fifth consecutive year, calls for no increases to any taxes or fees and does not use any of the general fund to balance the budget. To date, the Barlow administration has yet to use the general fund to balance a budget, has issued one tax decrease in 2019 and successfully lowered water and sewer bills for flat rate homeowners by $300.