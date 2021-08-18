Itawamba vaccinations climb slightly, delta still raging

With one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, the new delta variant has taken hold in Mississippi, and Itawamba is feeling the squeeze. Itawamba County reports one of the lowest vaccination rates in the already under-vaccinated Magnolia State. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) websites, Itawamba County reported 3,466 total cases and 83 total deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday, Aug. 16. That’s an additional 262 cases and one death just over the weekend.