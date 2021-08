The All About the Jersey Top 25 Under 25 list has been put together for the tenth time. This is the annual tradition where we ask and answer one question: Who are the best young players in the New Jersey Devils organization? This is a question that can be answered in multiple ways. Some will prefer the potential of the player over what they have done. Others want to see current results on top of future results. Fans can easily make a list based on where the player stacks up in the organization currently. This is an exercise in perception. Rather than argue for one method over the other, we just ask the basic question and let the wisdom of the crowd decide among the writers here and you, the People Who Matter.