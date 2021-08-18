Cancel
NFL

New York Jets Flight Connections 8/18/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 7 days ago

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you're all having a great start to the day. Leading up to the Jets second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, the two teams will be having joint practices. The two LaFleur brothers will be reunited, along with Saleh, who was the best man at Matt LaFleur's wedding. On top of that, we will get to see how Zach Wilson and this young Jets team handles themselves against another NFL team. Regardless if either team is going 100%, having players do well in joint practices can be huge for the upcoming season. On the other hand, players that plummet during these times are almost never worth keeping on the 53-man rosters for the season. For me, I'm looking to see how the offensive line, cornerbacks, and wide receivers do - and of course Zach Wilson. These are some of the biggest concerns in my eyes, and those concerns can be momentarily alleviated with good performances this week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

New York State
Aaron Rodgers
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green Nation#The Green Bay Packers#Special Teams#Green Bay Is Old Hat#Giants#Associated Press Jets#Air Force
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
ganggreennation.com

Final Score: Jets 23, Packers 14

In the second preseason game of the Robert Saleh era, the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 23 - 14. In a game nobody will remember a few weeks from now, the results were mixed. The first string offense thrived, but the first string defense got manhandled. Rookie...
ganggreennation.com

Jets 23, Packers 14: Zach's What I'm Talkin' About!

It was just the second preseason game. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets offense were going up against mostly Green Bay Packers backups. It doesn't mean a thing. Repeat, it doesn't mean a thing. But lord almighty, that was fun to watch. Wilson and the Jets offense torched the Packers to the tune of 9 for 11 passing, 128 yards, 2 touchdowns and 17 points in the kind of first half explosion Jets fans have been starved for for years. Green Bay Packers fans will rightfully point out the Jets were facing backups, but Jets fans won't care. For one half of outstanding football, the Jets looked like they finally have a quarterback, and it was glorious. No doubt trying times lie ahead for the Jets rookie. Nobody emerges from their rookie season unscathed. There will be times when defenses show him looks he hasn't seen before. There will be turnovers and bad decisions and games where he struggles. But for now, let's just bask in a rookie quarterback who looks unequivocally like he belongs out there. Poised, calm, accurate, making good decisions: my goodness, is this really a Jets quarterback? Time will tell if this guy works out over the long run, but for now it sure is fun watching the earliest moments unfold.
NFLPosted by
104.5 The Team

Is New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Better Than Sam Darnold Already?

There is no way that anyone can answer that question. Preseason games and no QB hit practices do little to prove anything in an NFL season. However, today Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports and Northjersey.com was on The Drive with Charlie & Dan and he said he has seen some great things from the Jets #2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson passed his first test as a New York Jets QB

Parts of the New York Jets' visit to Wisconsin were downright nightmares. But Zach Wilson's showing has the team buzzing. For all intents and purposes, the New York Jets' business trip to Green Bay resembled Michael Scott's visit to Winnipeg (ironically, the local of another squad branded with aerial endeavors). Sure they got an important job done: Michael made a sale to an international client while the Jets emerged with a 23-14 preseason victory at Lambeau Field on Saturday.
chatsports.com

How Mike LaFleur facilitates Zach Wilson's success | NY Jets Film

Last Saturday's matchup between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers featured a full showcase of what the Zach Wilson–Mike LaFleur partnership is capable of. Wilson completed 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions or sacks. His quarterback rating was 154.7, a near-perfect score.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn't repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label "MVP".
pff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za'Darius Smith's days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za'Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.

