New York Jets Flight Connections 8/18/21
Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you're all having a great start to the day. Leading up to the Jets second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, the two teams will be having joint practices. The two LaFleur brothers will be reunited, along with Saleh, who was the best man at Matt LaFleur's wedding. On top of that, we will get to see how Zach Wilson and this young Jets team handles themselves against another NFL team. Regardless if either team is going 100%, having players do well in joint practices can be huge for the upcoming season. On the other hand, players that plummet during these times are almost never worth keeping on the 53-man rosters for the season. For me, I'm looking to see how the offensive line, cornerbacks, and wide receivers do - and of course Zach Wilson. These are some of the biggest concerns in my eyes, and those concerns can be momentarily alleviated with good performances this week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
