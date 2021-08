Kluber (shoulder) pitched 1.1 innings for Double-A Somerset on Thursday, allowing five runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one. The right-hander had a hard time finding the plate in his first game action since May 25. Per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, Kluber threw only 20 of 45 pitches for strikes, and he issued as many free passes as he registered outs. The veteran hurler said he was encouraged by how he felt after the outing, however, and indicated that he won't be putting a lot of stock in the results, according to Mike Ashmore of PatriotsBaseball.com. He'll likely need a few more rehab appearances before potentially rejoining the Yankees.