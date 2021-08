By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is making mask wearing mandatory for all of its K-12 Catholic school students. It is mandatory regardless of any students’ vaccination status. BREAKING: The Diocese of Pittsburgh is issuing a mandatory masking order for all K-12 Catholic school students in its schools. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vgLcngFVLh — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 17, 2021 In a statement, Director of Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto said, “Although we had hoped to be in a position to allow optional masking, that is not possible at this point in time. The protocols for quarantining in an optional-mask environment would significantly...