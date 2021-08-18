Executive Leadership and Transformation Coach Jovita Jenkins to Speak at Management and Leadership Skills Masterclass

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005814/en/. Henry Dubois assumes the role of Chief Development Officer and will lead the company’s merger and acquisition planning as well as other corporate growth initiatives. Before joining BlackSky, Dubois was an executive for two geospatial companies and he brings proven experience in growth strategies, deal sourcing and integration. At GeoEye, he was CFO and an executive advisor, where he helped grow revenues from $30 to $350 million. At DigitalGlobe, he held several executive positions including president, CFO and Chief Operating Officer. As managing director at HED Consulting, he advised companies on strategic initiatives, operating improvements and financial activities. Dubois was also CEO of an Asian telecom company, PT Centralindo Panca Sakti. He brings extensive domestic and international experience leading telecom and satellite imaging companies through periods of growth, merger and acquisition activity.