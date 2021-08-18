Cancel
Economy

Executive Leadership and Transformation Coach Jovita Jenkins to Speak at Management and Leadership Skills Masterclass

the-journal.com
 7 days ago

Jenkins is the author of the book 'Get Out of Your Own Way' and is the CEO of an organization by the same name, GOOYOW Group, for her executive coaching, leadership training, mentoring, and speaking business. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SNGroup announced today that International...

