RISMedia’s August Digital Magazine

Salt Lake City — Aero-Graphics Inc., a Utah-based leading provider of geospatial imagery and LiDAR, has been recognized as one of the 5,000 best-managed companies in the US. Ranking in the magazine’s list at 3910, Aero-Graphics is celebrating 56 years as one of the most influential companies in the geospatial field. It has enjoyed continued growth but never veered from its original mission of delivering success to its clients. Kelly and Casey Francis offered these thoughts. Kelly says: “While it’s essential to be recognized as a member of this select list of companies, our goal is to continue servicing our clients at the highest level.” Casey adds, “Many companies think it’s about them when the truth is it’s all about our clients, being included in the Inc. list says more about how our clients feel about us and how we feel about them.” Kelly adds: “We look forward to making the INC list again next year for a Three-peat.