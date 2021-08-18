Sunpro Solar Ranks No. 416 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Inc. magazine today revealed that Maxwell ranks in the top 3% of its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies at number 154. Maxwell was also named the 15th fastest-growing software company in the country. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list takes a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.