Jermaine O’Neal Drops the Truth About Why Larry Bird Dominated Magic Johnson in 1 Key Area
As players, it’s remarkable how similar Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are when putting their accolades side-by-side. It’s fitting, considering they entered the NBA together after playing in what is still the highest-rated college basketball game in television history. But for all the similarities in their playing resumes, if not their styles, former Indiana Pacers All-Star Jermaine O’Neal said there is one area where one player holds a clear advantage.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0