Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jermaine O’Neal Drops the Truth About Why Larry Bird Dominated Magic Johnson in 1 Key Area

By Phil Watson
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As players, it’s remarkable how similar Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are when putting their accolades side-by-side. It’s fitting, considering they entered the NBA together after playing in what is still the highest-rated college basketball game in television history. But for all the similarities in their playing resumes, if not their styles, former Indiana Pacers All-Star Jermaine O’Neal said there is one area where one player holds a clear advantage.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Jermaine O'neal
Person
Rob Pelinka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Truth About Why#The Indiana Pacers#The Boston Celtics#Hall Of Famers#Dream Team#Lakers#La#Basketball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Called Out Scottie Pippen Over Dream Team Snub: "I Don't Mind Michael Jordan Or Larry Bird Saying They Don't Want Me On The Team. But Scottie Pippen? Man, Come On. You Can't Say Nothing."

Last year, Isiah Thomas' exclusion from the 1992 Dream Team became a hot topic around the NBA again. After the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan's docu-series 'The Last Dance' premiered, a lot was said about Zeke and his role as a villain for MJ and his team. He earned a...
NBAYardbarker

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, And Other NBA Stars Pick Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James: ‘If You Want To Have Fun, Go Play With LeBron. If You Want To Win, You Play With Kobe’

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players of all time. In the post-Michael Jordan era, Kobe and LeBron were the two faces of the NBA, that had the most success since Jordan retired for the second time in 1998. Kobe represented the similar win-at-all-costs mentality that Michael Jordan was renowned for.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jermaine O'Neal Speaks On Shaquille O'Neal: "He Just Changed The Game."

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players that basketball has ever seen. O'Neal's athleticism and strength allowed him to dominate on the interior, and he often powered through multiple defenders on his way to the rim. In his prime, there was no real defense for O'Neal. He is also an iconic player, and one of the only superstars in the history of basketball to manage a 3-peat.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Turns 62

Laker legend Magic Johnson celebrates his 62nd birthday today. Back when Johnson announced his HIV diagnosis at 32, the general consensus of people at the time thought the worse of it. With the lack of knowledge of the disease then, people had no way of knowing he would still be living in good health 30 years later.
NBAthebuzzcincy.com

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine O’Neal Revists Malice At The Palace One Final Time, Reveals He Has No Regrets About That Night

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The infamous “Malice At The Palace” brawl that went down on November 19, 2004, is one of the moments the NBA did whatever it could at the time to move on from and “learn” from. In the process of cleaning up, the league came down hard on those involved, mainly the members of the Indiana Pacers at the time, Jermaine O’Neal, Ron (Metta World Peace) Artest, and Stephen Jackson.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Is Focused On Jeremy Lamb To L.A.

This offseason has been quite a busy time for GM Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers’ front-office as always but compared to year’s past, they have completely flipped this roster around from what it was last NBA season. Now, LeBron James, who joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018, is the longest tenured player on the team and they have a plethora of big names on their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jermaine O'Neal Reveals He Was Frustrated With Lack Of Opportunities In His Rookie Year: "I Was Salty Because Garnett And Kobe Were Getting Opportunities And I Wasn't"

Jermaine O'Neal was one of the unlikeliest stars in NBA history. O'Neal was a standout big man in high school and decided to take the leap and join the NBA directly. He chose to skip college and go directly to the league. At 17 years of age, O'Neal joined the 1996 NBA Draft class, surrounded by future superstars like Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson.
NBAchatsports.com

That time Jermaine O'Neal almost committed to Kentucky

Before an 18-year NBA career with six All-Star and three All-NBA selections, Indiana Pacers great Jermaine O’Neal came close to attending the University of Kentucky. A two-time Parade High School All-American from Columbia, South Carolina, O’Neal instead chose to follow a new path laid before him by another South Carolinian, Kevin Garnett, one year earlier. Garnett was the first high school player to declare for the NBA Draft in two decades and was named Second Team All-Rookie one year removed from high school graduation.
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy