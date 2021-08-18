Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

the-journal.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by MH Equipment CEO John Wieland. Wieland is the CEO of MH Equipment, a Peoria, Illinois-based material handling company. In the 27 years that Weiland has served as CEO, MH has grown from a small, virtually bankrupt company with three branches and 50 employees to a thriving one with over 900 employees and over 30 branches.

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishing Company#Mh Equipment#His First Foundation#Barnes Noble#Good Morning America#The New York Times#Https Www#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Businessthe-journal.com

Olea Kiosks, Inc. Adds Ticketing Specialist Jared Epstein to Sales Team

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the expansion of its sales team by adding Jared Epstein to handle the ticketing vertical. Epstein joins Olea following 4 years of ticketing experience with Vista Entertainment, most...
Musicthe-journal.com

RodthaGreat’s ‘The Garden’ Hits the iTunes Charts with VIP Recordings

NEW YORK, N.Y. and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - RodthaGreat after recently signing a distribution deal with VIP Recordings, currently distributed by a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, recently peaked the iTunes Hip-hop/Rap Song Charts at #57 with his release of “The Garden.”. RodthaGreat's success has not...
Electronicsthe-journal.com

Olea Kiosks, Inc. Delivers Height Adjustable Austin Kiosk for Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the addition of its height adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. This new addition is available for ordering now. Aimed at healthcare, this unit delivers full ADA...
Businessthe-journal.com

Knowledge Coop Appoints Brian Paine as Director of Technology

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Knowledge Coop, the industry's top online compliance training and virtual work platform, today announced it has hired Brian Paine as Director of Technology. His responsibilities at Knowledge Coop include maintaining a stable working environment for all of Knowledge Coop's technical operations, including its flagship virtual workspace for centralizing compliance training The Coop; spearheading future tech enhancements and improvements; and ensuring security processes are up-to-date and monitored.
Designthe-journal.com

Modern Art Cartel Pushes the Boundaries of Art and Technology

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - What do you get when you mix multidisciplined, modern artists from around the world with a cutting-edge blend of technology and art? You get Modern Art Cartel. Modern Art Cartel is at the forefront of combining art with technology and has developed the world's first AI digital artist, MysterioAI, that creates engaging NFTs (non-fungible token) or collectible digital assets. In addition, its events employ RFID and QR Technology to deliver immersive, in-person art experiences.
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Texas Roadhouse celebrates release of late founder's memoir

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a remarkable Kentucky business success story -- and now you can read it for yourself. Texas Roadhouse celebrated the release of a memoir by its late founder, Kent Taylor, Tuesday morning. Taylor died by suicide in March at age 65, after battling symptoms related to...
Des Moines, IAthe-journal.com

Ex-Iowa anchor hopes her age bias lawsuit changes TV news

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - As a prominent reporter and anchor at one of Iowa's biggest local television stations, Sonya Heitshusen was known for doggedly investigating injustices and holding the powerful accountable. A year after WHO-TV in Des Moines abruptly let her go, she is turning those skills on her...
Colorado Springs, COthe-journal.com

Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of Edward Jones Receives Accredited Asset Management Specialist� Designation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs, Colorado has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist®. Eckhardt successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based...
Carnegie, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall's Wyrick goes everywhere but the attic

I have the honor and privilege to work in a grand building that has just turned 120 years old. I fell in love with the stately Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall almost immediately as an intern from the University of Pittsburgh 11 or so years ago. I eventually became a Carnegie resident and part of a community that truly loves its library.
New York City, NYtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the New York Public Library

From a literary-themed hotel to a Bryant Park bolthole, each of these Midtown Manhattan digs puts you within easy striking distance of the New York Public Library – and they’re all bookable via Culture Trip. The New York Public Library is one of the must-see sights in the Big Apple....

Comments / 0

Community Policy