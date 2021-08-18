Cancel
DeSclafani scheduled to start for San Francisco against New York

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets (59-60, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-42, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) LINE: Giants -149, Mets +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will square off on Wednesday. The Giants are 42-18 in home games in 2020.

