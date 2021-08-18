DeSclafani scheduled to start for San Francisco against New York

The New York Mets head out west with the hope of changing their fortunes. The Mets were swept in their three-game series against the Dodgers, including a 14-4 blowout on Sunday. It was their 10th loss in their last 14 games, knocking them from first to third in the NL East. They sit two and a half games back of first-place Atlanta and a game behind the Phillies for second place. A wildcard seems to be out of the question, so the Mets must find a way to win their division.