La Stella, Longoria connect, back latest Webb win for Giants
Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back Logan Webb's sixth straight win, and the San Francisco Giants beat the fading New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh against Marcus Stroman (8-11) as the major league-best Giants (78-42) improved to 7-1 on a homestand that precedes the Bay Bridge Series at Oakland this weekend. Webb (7-3) has been masterful during this winning streak, striking out 65 batters, with eight more against the Mets over a career-high 7 1/3 innings.www.giants365.com
