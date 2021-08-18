Cancel
Realme Book announced: A mid-range 14-incher packing Intel CPUs

By Andy Walker
Android Authority
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme has officially launched its first laptop. The Realme Book packs a thin aluminum body, Intel 11th-Gen CPUs, and 14-inch displays. News that Realme was preparing BBK Electronics’ first laptop first broke cover back in June. Now, a little over two months later, the brand has officially launched the Realme Book.

