Realme Book announced: A mid-range 14-incher packing Intel CPUs

Get serious work done with the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop. The Zbook Fury 17 G8 gives you desktop-like performance with the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs. That way, you can work on your design while ray-tracing in the background. Otherwise, divide power among your team with the ZCentral Remote Boost software. Best of all, this workspace gadget gives you great performance on the go since it’s just 26.95 mm thick and weighs only 7.07 lb. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the same storage and memory you’d expect from a desktop—and those are expandable, too. In fact, expansion and service are easy since you get tool-free access to removable parts. You also have a wide selection of ports for adding essential accessories. Finally, with Windows 10 Pro 64, you’ll be at the top of your business game.