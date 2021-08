Purpose: A significant number of the non-financial firms listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) have been experiencing declining financial performance which deters investors from investing in such firms. The lenders are also not willing to lend to such firms. As such, the firms struggle to raise funds for their operations. Prudent financing decisions can lead to financial growth of the firm. The purpose of this study is to assess the effect of Share capital on financial growth of Non-financial firms listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Financial firms were excluded because of their specific sector characteristics and stringent regulatory framework. The study is guided by Market Timing Theory and Theory of Growth of the Firm. Methodology: Explanatory research design was adopted. The target population of the study comprised of 45 non-financial firms listed at NSE for a period of ten years from 2008 to 2017. The study conducted both descriptive statistics analysis and panel data analysis. Findings: The result indicates that, share capital explains 32.73% and 11.62% of variations in financial growth as measure by growth in earnings per share and growth in market capitalization respectively. Share capital positively and significantly influences financial growth as measured by both growth in earnings per share and growth in market capitalization. Implications: The study recommends for the Non-financial firms to utilize equity financing as a way of raising capital for major expansions, asset growth or acquisitions which may require heavy funding. In this way, firms will be assured of improved performance as well as high financial growth. The study also recommends for substantial firm financing through equity. Value: Equity financing is important to any firm, if the proceeds are used to invest in projects which eventually bring growth to the firm.