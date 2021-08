Like or not, the electric cars we have today might not be viable products in the long run. At least not while we’re using huge, heavy batteries that rely on lots of lithium and other rare earth matorrals to work and have a big issue when it comes to recycling. Therefore, in the long run, we’ll have to find different solutions. Either we find a new type of battery we can use or we could go for hydrogen-powered fuel-cell vehicles. Some car makers are still working on the latter and they might have viable alternatives in the near future.