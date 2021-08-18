Skillet Cafe closing in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Skillet Cafe on Monday announced plans to close after nearly 13 years in business. The restaurant’s last day open will be Saturday, Aug. 21. “When we started this amazing journey back in the winter of 2008 we were excited to bring something new to this area and hopeful that it would be accepted,” the restaurant’s owners, Fran and Cherie Guillaume, posted to social media on Aug. 15. “You all did not disappoint, and we are still in awe of your support, love and generosity from day one!”