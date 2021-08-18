Cancel
MobileCoin Raises $66M to Build Out Privacy-Focused Payments Tech

By Cheyenne Ligon
CoinDesk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe round, joined by Alameda Research, Coinbase Ventures and others, looks to put MobileCoin in more messaging apps. Notably, it’s also in the process of developing a stablecoin, Goldbard said, which will likely be called MobileUSD, to reduce the risk of volatility during transactions. MOB was trading around $15.80 early Wednesday UTC with an unknown market cap, according to CoinGecko. Bankman-Fried’s FTX is one of the few exchanges to list the token.

#Mobilecoin#Alameda Research#Coinbase Ventures#Coingecko#Digital Currency Group#Cryptocurrencies
