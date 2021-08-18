MobileCoin Raises $66M to Build Out Privacy-Focused Payments Tech
The round, joined by Alameda Research, Coinbase Ventures and others, looks to put MobileCoin in more messaging apps. Notably, it’s also in the process of developing a stablecoin, Goldbard said, which will likely be called MobileUSD, to reduce the risk of volatility during transactions. MOB was trading around $15.80 early Wednesday UTC with an unknown market cap, according to CoinGecko. Bankman-Fried’s FTX is one of the few exchanges to list the token.www.coindesk.com
