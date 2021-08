MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cooler changes are blowing in our direction, and those changes involve the return of rain to our forecast. We’ve got to get through a hot Wednesday first. A few showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon. Most of us will likely stay dry, but the introduction of showers is a subtle change toward substantially cooler weather. Tonight will be mostly clear and dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 73 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees. The heat index can be as high as 101-104 degrees.