Dominic O’Brien selects his Five Essential Films of Dario Argento…. Although he has fallen from grace somewhat recently, during the 70s and 80s Dario Argento was the master of suspense and mystery. During this time he managed to craft some of the finest pieces of Italian giallo and genre films. Still, to this day his films are as genuinely eye popping and disturbingly beautiful as they where when first released. These films are respected by both critics and fans alike, and his influence on future filmmakers is evident even now. As the years passed his genre films quickly became more rock n’ roll, particularly with his frequent collaborator – composer Claudio Simonetti – though he never managed to maintain the highs he had all those years previously. With that in mind, I present the essential Dario Argento…