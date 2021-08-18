Why Are There Only Four Episodes in Season 7 of ‘Grace and Frankie’?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. Retired businesswoman Grace Hanson (Fonda) and hippy artist Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin) have their lives upended, when their divorce-lawyer husbands, Robert Hanson (Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Waterston), reveal they are in love and want to marry each other. While the women have never had much in common, they wind up moving in together, at least until they find their footing. As their bond solidifies, Grace and Frankie form a new sort of family, replete with laughter, tears, ice cream, booze, and plenty of other “mood enhancers,” to smooth their uncharted, sometimes rocky path.
