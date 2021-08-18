Cancel
TV Series

Why Are There Only Four Episodes in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'?

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Fans of Grace and Frankie were given an unexpected gift in August when four brand new episodes of the sitcom starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda were released on Netflix, 19 months after the previous edition.

washingtonnewsday.com

Jane Fonda
Lily Tomlin
#Episodes
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
TennisHello Magazine

See the cast of Grace and Frankie and their real-life families

After it was announced that Grace and Frankie had released four new episodes from series seven, fans were rightly thrilled. The popular comedy, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, follows Grace, a retired cosmetics mogul, and Frankie, a hippie art teacher, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands Robert and Sol announce that they are in love with each other.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Grace and Frankie Surprise: First 4 Final Episodes Can Be Streamed Now

This Friday the 13th is Grace and Frankie fans' very lucky day. It has been a long 19 months since the comedy graced your Netflix queue with Season 6, so stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin this Friday morning made a surprise announcement — that the first four episodes of the seventh and final season are available to stream right now.
Washington, DCPosted by
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Beckett,' 'Grace and Frankie' S7

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- John David Washington's new thriller Beckett, four new episodes of Grace and Frankie's seventh and final season and Sundance award-winning film CODA are streaming this weekend. In addition, Modern Love returns for a second season, scripted professional wrestling drama Heels premieres and Descendants is going animated...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

Grace and Frankie is one of those shows that never gets old and fans were delighted last week when four brand new episodes of season seven landed on Netflix. Part of the comedy's charm is the titular characters' clear chemistry on-screen, but the stars have been firm friends for a number of years. To celebrate their career and bond, we've taken a look back at the friendship over the years…
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Grace and Frankie: viewers have same bittersweet reaction to new episodes

Grace and Frankie fans had a delightful surprise after four episodes of the hit show landed on Netflix without any warning in mid-August. Although viewers were delighted to have season seven finally available (well, half of it), plenty took to Twitter to share their bittersweet reaction to the show. One...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Grace and Frankie: Season Eight? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. Retired businesswoman Grace Hanson (Fonda) and hippy artist Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin) have their lives upended, when their divorce-lawyer husbands, Robert Hanson (Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Waterston), reveal they are in love and want to marry each other. While the women have never had much in common, they wind up moving in together, at least until they find their footing. As their bond solidifies, Grace and Frankie form a new sort of family, replete with laughter, tears, ice cream, booze, and plenty of other "mood enhancers," to smooth their uncharted, sometimes rocky path.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Everyone Just Wants a Happy Ending for Coyote in 'Grace and Frankie'

Unfortunately, Grace and Frankie is coming to an end after Season 7. But before we mourn its final episodes, we can at least be excited about the new episodes we have now. Grace and Frankie is a staple of joy that many of us have grown to love. The series centers on the titular Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), who deal with the impossible when their husbands leave them for each other.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Coyote Bergstein Is Finally Settling Down in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'

The first taste of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie has finally arrived, and longtime fans are preparing themselves to say goodbye to the beloved titular characters. Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin) and Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) have evolved considerably since their husbands first left them for each other in Season 1. Their respective families have also gone through a lot throughout the show's six-year run.
TV SeriesThe Spokesman-Review

What's Worth Watching: 'Chair,' 'Annette,' 'Defeated,' 'Reminiscence,' 'Grace and Frankie'

This week's streaming premieres range from comedy to thriller – with a surprise release thrown in for good measure. "Game of Thrones" production duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss reunite in a totally different genre to create a new, six-part dramedy about the failing English department of a fictional university. Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve") stars as Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to take over the department. As she struggles against tradition and rises to meet her colleagues' high expectations, Kim has her work cut out for her.
TV Seriespurewow.com

'Grace and Frankie' Star Peter Gallagher Signs on to 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18

It's been four months since ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy for an 18th season and we're already one month away from the premiere. Back in May, the network also revealed that several series regulars—like Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber)—would reprise their beloved roles. And while we're still not over the loss of some familiar favorites after season 16—including Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca) and Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery)—it helps us to know that we're getting a new addition to the upcoming installment.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on August 25

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, Aug. 25 is almost identical to Tuesday's, especially at the top of the list, proving that Manifest fans still really love Manifest. NBC's twisty drama, which dominated this list after its cancellation, reclaimed the top spot this weekend and is still holding strong. It's followed by The Chair, Sandra Oh's new dramedy about the scandals of college professors. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the football drama All American, the treasure hunting adventure Outer Banks, and the kids' show Cocomelon.

