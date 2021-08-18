Why Are There Only Four Episodes in Season 7 of ‘Grace and Frankie’?

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, Aug. 25 is almost identical to Tuesday's, especially at the top of the list, proving that Manifest fans still really love Manifest. NBC's twisty drama, which dominated this list after its cancellation, reclaimed the top spot this weekend and is still holding strong. It's followed by The Chair, Sandra Oh's new dramedy about the scandals of college professors. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the football drama All American, the treasure hunting adventure Outer Banks, and the kids' show Cocomelon.