With all-day rain, remnants of Tropical Storm Fred bring a threat of floods, tornados to central Pa.

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Flooding, damaging winds and even a tornado could hit the midstate Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hurtle through the area, according to forecasters. Two to 4 inches of rain could accumulate between Wednesday and Thursday night, but forecasters said some areas could receive more than...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com
#Tornados#Lebanon#Extreme Weather#Dauphin Elk#Nws State College#Nwsstatecollege
