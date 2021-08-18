Why the Little League World Series is 'all that is good about baseball'

MY FIRST VISIT to the ludicrously charming town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series, came in 2015, an assignment several colleagues guaranteed would be a career highlight, which it was, and so much more. One of the many wonderful traditions at the LLWS is to slide down The Hill at Lamade Stadium on a piece of cardboard, which shouldn't have been stressful but was because I am old and little -- and so terrified of heights, I'm not even comfortable being as tall as I am (5-foot-4). And yet, there I was, clutching a sheet of cardboard the shape of a king-size bed, looking at the bottom of The Hill.