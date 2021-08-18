Cancel
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares rose 50.6% to $23.12 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 265% on Tuesday after the company announced that it received a written pre-investigational new drug response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MMS019.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 37.8% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales results.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares rose 16.1% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. Protagenic Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported a wider Q2 loss.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares rose 14.3% to $0.5913 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 13.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 13% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of a new intelligent SaaS product - WeChat Call Center.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 11.2% to $0.9008 in pre-market trading.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 10.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, posted a quarterly loss.
  • Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 9.8% to $78.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 9.5% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. ALFI launched intelligent tablets directly to drivers who opted into a rideshare program in 13 significant additional markets as planned.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 9.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares rose 8.9% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) rose 8.4% to $13.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. The FDA recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Helius Medical Technologies’ PoNS device.
  • Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) rose 8.4% to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 16% on Tuesday. The company recent reported a loss for its second quarter.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 6.4% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.3% to $13.95 in pre-market trading as the company announced that it has acquired the majority of MedMen Enterprises Inc’s outstanding senior secured convertible notes for about $165.8 million.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 6.1% to $49.17 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 results.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 5.9% to $43.42 in pre-market trading as the company signed a long-term supply agreement with Wacker for over 70,000 metric tons of polysilicon.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 7.2% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after dropping around 30% on Tuesday. Helbiz recently announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
  • Cree, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 6.4% to $80.71 in pre-market trading. Cree reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued Q2 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates. The company’s Wolfspeed business and STMicroelectronics also expanded their existing 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 5.4% to $61.76 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its oil and gas business to Woodside Petroleum.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 4.7% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a wider quarterly loss.

