22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.07% to 35,389.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 15,045.45. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,492.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,077,520 cases with around 630,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,512,360 cases and 435,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,614,860 COVID-19 cases with 575,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,301,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,454,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.