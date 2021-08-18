Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan Live Updates: Western Countries Increase Evacuations, Taliban Attempts a Rebranding

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Afghanistan Live Updates: Western Countries Increase Evacuations, Taliban Attempts a Rebranding. Last night, chaotic scenes erupted at Kabul’s airport as Western countries ramped up attempts to evacuate hundreds of Afghans fleeing Taliban authority. Some countries failed to evacuate anyone due to a hurry to board planes and over-capacity airspace, while others flew hundreds to safety in the United States and Europe.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Un#Kabul#Afghans#Un#Americans#The White House#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Afghan Vice President Says He Doesn’t Want The Country To Become Talibanistan

Former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who proclaimed himself last Tuesday as Afghanistan’s interim president, declared in an exclusive interview with the network. India Today that the country rejects the dictatorship and affirmed that conversations are being held with the Taliban * and that the resistance against the insurgent group is strong.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Will a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan be a safe haven for terrorism?

One of the main objections to America's withdrawal from Afghanistan is that it will make Americans less safe — that terrorist groups will find safe haven from which to spring new attacks on U.S. soil. Didn't we invade Afghanistan in the first place in order to end the threat from al Qaeda, after all?

Comments / 0

Community Policy